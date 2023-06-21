COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police announced Wednesday night a man charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Sodomy received 25 years in prison.

According to CPD, in January 2021, CPD investigators began looking into a delayed report of child sexual abuse against a victim who, at the time of the incident, was an 11-year-old.

During a recorded interview with 44-year-old Derrick Tyson, he admitted to the reported abuse. After the interview, CPD charged Tyson with two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation and two counts of Sodomy.

Tyson recently pled guilty to the two counts of Aggravated Child Molestation and received 25 years in prison and life on probation following his prison sentence. CPD says Tyson must also register as a sex offender after his release.