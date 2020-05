COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have charged a man with felony child molestation.

Michael Bragg, 62, was taken into custody on May 27 for a charge of felony child molestation. Police have not released the details of the case or a photo of the man facing the molestation charge.

Bragg’s Recorder’s Court hearing will be May 29 at 9 a.m.