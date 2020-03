COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit has a local man in custody for multiple child sex crimes.

Adrian Adonus Harris, 33 of Columbus, was taken into custody by Columbus Police for eight charges, including five counts of Felony Child Molestation and three counts of Felony Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention.

Harris will have a Recorder’s Court Hearing on March 26 at 9 a.m.