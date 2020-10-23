Columbus man charged with multiple property crimes, thefts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit has a man in custody who they say has been involved in “numerous” property crimes and thefts, using his car while committing the crimes he’s accused of.

Between Sept. 8 and Oct. 19, police say Steven Welch was involved in multiple crimes, including felony thefts, burglaries, shoplifting, trespassing, and more. Police say he used his 2008 Nissan Armada while committing the offenses below.

As of being taken into custody, police have charged Welch with:

One count of Felony Burglary, 2nd Degree

Four counts of Felony Theft by Taking

Two counts of Misdemeanor Criminal Trespass

One count of Misdemeanor Theft by Shoplifting

One count of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Related Objects

Two counts of Driving While License Suspended

Two counts of No Proof of Insurance

Two counts of No State Tag

Crimes police say Welch committed include:

Shoplifting at Lumpkin food Mart for an estimated $135 in stolen, assorted tobacco items on Sept. 8

Stealing assorted power tools worth an estimated $3,950 from a construction site trailer on River Road on Sept. 28

Stealing assorted furniture from a home on Peacock Avenue worth an estimated $2,300 on Oct. 4

Stealing assorted power tools from a trailer in a Lowe’s parking lot on Veterans Parkway worth an estimated $4,459 on Oct. 19

Stealing store supplies from a Circle K on Victory Drive worth between $100-$150

On Oct. 22, Police found Welch and took him into custody on the outstanding warrants. The primary investigators in these cases were CPL Julie Haynes, CPL John Papay, CPL Ivan Rome, and CPL Emmanuel Rosado. Welch also had several cases investigated and warrants issued previously by Patrol Services.

Welch faces a total of 15 charges, but police say more charges are pending as more investigations are concluded. Currently, the Property Crimes Unit says they have cleared multiple cases with his arrest.