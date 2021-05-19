 

Columbus man charged with murder pleads not guilty in Recorder’s Court

Crime

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man charged with murder waived his Recorder’s Court hearing Wednesday morning.

Reginald Sharp is charged with the murder of Allen Toombs, 16. That shooting took place at Cusseta road and Conner Road.

Representing Sharp in court was attorney Anthony Johnson, who was filling in for his law partner. Johnson said Sharp had no relationship or connection to Toombs. Johnson said Sharp was with a friend when the shooting happened.

“He’s just an individual who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Hopefully we’re going to work with the Columbus Police Department and the District Attorney’s office to come to a proper resolution,” Johnson said.

Johnson told News 3 Sharp didn’t want any involvement in the shooting.

“He was not able to stop his friend. Once he realized that his friend wasn’t going to listen he walked away he didn’t want any part in it,” Johnson said.

Johnson told the court that his client would like to enter a non-guilty plea. Sharp’s case will continue in June.

