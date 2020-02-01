Columbus man dead after being struck by vehicle on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday night.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison confirms 50-year-old Stanley Marsh was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m. at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center.

According to the police report, the accident occurred around 11:10 p.m.

The Columbus Police Department Motor Squad was called to a motor vehicle fatality at 11:45 p.m. on Victory Drive near Airview Drive.

“We are waiting for additional tests and investigation that we’ll conduct next week. But as of now, it does not appear that any charges will be filed,” says Lieutenant Lance Deaton.

Marsh’s body will be sent for autopsy in Decatur.