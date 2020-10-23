Columbus man faces 60 counts for entering auto, financial transaction, fraud crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have taken a man into custody on 60 charges involving entering automotive vehicles, financial transaction card thefts, and financial transaction card fraud. Police say they have cleared 18 cases, so far, from one suspect.

Dominick Byrd, age 37, faces 60 charges on a variety of alleged crimes. Police say that over the last several months, numerous reports of vehicle break-ins at public parks were reported, leading them to investigate the string of crimes.

Video surveillance, fingerprints, and witness statements led police to identify Byrd as the suspect. Over the course of their investigation, he was tied to several similar incidents dating back all the way to 2018 and 2019.

Police say over the last few weeks, the Financial Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, and Fugitive Unit have conducted several operations to try and apprehend Byrd.

On Oct. 22, Sgt. Jane Edenfield and Cpl. Christy Papay were parked near a home that Byrd was reportedly living in. Around 2:40 p.m., they began following a car police a car that was reported as being seen during several of the reported vehicle break-in cases, with Byrd reported as the driver.

Edenfield and Papay let officers from the three units they were working with know they had sighted Byrd. Detectives responded to assist them and Byrd was taken into custody at the home.

Following Byrd being taken into custody, police say they have cleared 18 cases, all with Byrd as the suspect. Police say more charges and case clearances are expected, now that Byrd is in custody.