Columbus man faces 60 counts for entering auto, financial transaction, fraud crimes

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have taken a man into custody on 60 charges involving entering automotive vehicles, financial transaction card thefts, and financial transaction card fraud. Police say they have cleared 18 cases, so far, from one suspect.

Dominick Byrd, age 37, faces 60 charges on a variety of alleged crimes. Police say that over the last several months, numerous reports of vehicle break-ins at public parks were reported, leading them to investigate the string of crimes.

Video surveillance, fingerprints, and witness statements led police to identify Byrd as the suspect. Over the course of their investigation, he was tied to several similar incidents dating back all the way to 2018 and 2019.

Police say over the last few weeks, the Financial Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit, and Fugitive Unit have conducted several operations to try and apprehend Byrd.

On Oct. 22, Sgt. Jane Edenfield and Cpl. Christy Papay were parked near a home that Byrd was reportedly living in. Around 2:40 p.m., they began following a car police a car that was reported as being seen during several of the reported vehicle break-in cases, with Byrd reported as the driver.

Edenfield and Papay let officers from the three units they were working with know they had sighted Byrd. Detectives responded to assist them and Byrd was taken into custody at the home.

Following Byrd being taken into custody, police say they have cleared 18 cases, all with Byrd as the suspect. Police say more charges and case clearances are expected, now that Byrd is in custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

83° / 66°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 83° 66°

Saturday

77° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 70% 77° 66°

Sunday

80° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 80° 64°

Monday

84° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 84° 65°

Tuesday

85° / 69°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 85° 69°

Wednesday

82° / 69°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 82° 69°

Thursday

78° / 59°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 78° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
67°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
67°

68°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
68°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

76°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

75°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories