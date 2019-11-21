Columbus man faces murder charge for friend’s death, but he didn’t pull the trigger

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Details came out this morning in what is turning out to be the most unusual Columbus murder case of the year.

21-year-old D’Eric Martin is facing a felony murder charge for the October 18th shooting death of his friend Treyvius Crowell on Amber Drive.

According to evidence presented by Columbus Police at this morning’s Recorder’s Court hearing, Martin and Crowell were associates who planned to rob another man and set up the heist on social media.

Crowell showed up on Amber Drive under the guise of trading a gun with the man who was the shooter.

Martin and Jaquon Daniels were in a second car nearby.

Crowell pulled a gun, and the intended robbery victim defended himself, shooting Crowell to death with a single shot. Police say because Martin and Crowell were involved in a felony at the time — robbery — Martin is charged with felony murder.

Martin also faces tampering with evidence charges because police say he hid Crowell’s gun after the shooting. Daniels faces a charge for making false statements.

Martin declined to appear in front of Judge Julius Hunter and the case was sent to Superior Court without bond. Daniels did attend the hearing and his bond was set at $5,000.