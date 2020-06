COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have a man in custody facing multiple charges after being taken into custody.

Desmine Devante Hall was charged with Theft by Taking Auto, Entering an Auto, Hi-Jacking a Motor Vehicle, Kindapping, Rape, and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Crime, for a total of six charges.

Hall, age 27, is scheduled to have a hearing in Recorder’s Court on June 4 at 9 a.m.

Police have not released further information about the case at this time.