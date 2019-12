COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a local man in custody on outstanding warrants for multiple child sex crime charges.

Horace Kersellius, 41, faces charges for one count of Felony Sodomy, three counts of Felony Computer Pornography Child Exploitation, one count of Computer or Electronic Pornography, and two counts of Felony Child Exploitation Prevention.

Police say that Kersellius has a hearing in Recorder’s Court scheduled for Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.