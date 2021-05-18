Columbus man out on bond for murder charge arrested again in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A man out on bond for an April 2020 murder in Columbus, Ga., has been arrested in Phenix City on warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a Facebook post by Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman.

The United States Marshal’s Service, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Bureau and the Phenix City Police Department apprehended Antoine Davis in Phenix City “without incident,” according to Countryman’s Facebook post.

Davis is now being held at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

Countryman said the latest arrest warrants were issued May 7, 2021 and are not related to the April 2020 murder.

Davis was previously arrested May 23, 2020 as a suspect in the murder of Richard Watson on Cusseta Road in Columbus.