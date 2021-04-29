Columbus man pleads in federal court to firearms charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday April 29, a Columbus man pleaded guilty in federal court to firearms charges after being arrested for selling several guns in the city.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Officials, Maurice Toney, 47, of Columbus entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials said Toney was under investigation by ATF in August and September 2020 for trafficking firearms and methamphetamine in the Columbus area. In a recorded controlled buy operation, Toney sold methamphetamine and three guns to a confidential informant.

Officials say the guns Toney sold were a 20-guage pump-action shotgun, a 0.38SPL revolver, and a semi-automatic rifle with one magazine and fifteen rounds of ammunition.

Toney was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Muscogee County Superior Court, according to officials.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon is glad Toney is off the streets and headed to prison.

“I am pleased to see the successful prosecution of these violent repeat offenders. As we continue to work with our federal partners, I look forward to seeing these types of cases even more,” said Freddie Blackmon.

John Schmidt, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Atlanta Field Division, said convicted felons like Toney pose a serious risk to public safety.

“ATF will continue to aggressively pursue those individuals who have little regard for the law. The federal prosecution of these crimes demonstrates ATF’s dedication to working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, to ensure violent individuals like Toney are deprived of the ability to terrorize our community,” said Schmidt.

Toney faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.