Columbus man pleads not guilty in girlfriend’s weekend shooting death on 33rd Avenue

Jamari Sider, 21, is charged with the murder of Chasity Walker, 20

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death the day after Christmas entered a not guilty plea on a murder charge Monday morning in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Jamari Sider, 21, was arrested Saturday after his girlfriend of two years, 20-year-old Chasity Walker, was found shot at the 800 block of 33rd Avenue.

Sider’s attorney, Michael Eddings, called Walker’s death a tragedy and said Sider was “devastated.”

“It was an accident, an accidental shooting,” Eddings said after the hearing. “He lost somebody that he loves dearly. He has been charged with murder. It wasn’t a murder.”

Columbus Police Sgt. Jeff Kraus told the court otherwise. Kraus said Sider reported to 911 that Walker was killed in a drive-by shooting.

When questioned about that story and evidence that seemed to show otherwise, detectives say Sider told them he accidentally shot Walker with a gun that was in his coat pocket. Testimony from police disputes that story, saying there was no hole in Sider’s clothing.

“We just want to go forward and let the evidence speak for itself,” Eddings said. “Hopefully that evidence will demonstrate that this case was the case of an accidental shooting.”

Kraus told the court that there was a history of domestic violence between Sider and Walker. The two were not married and had no children.

Sider was ordered held without bond. The case will go to Superior Court.