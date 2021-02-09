Columbus man sentenced in March 2020 bank robbery spree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus man who FBI agents say “terrorized” Columbus residents over a five day bank robbery spree has been sentenced to prison, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Jason Arnold, 50, of Columbus pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land sentenced Arnold to 90 months federal imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Land also ordered Arnold to pay $5,023.02 in restitution.

“In the span of a few days, Arnold terrorized innocent citizens who were simply doing their jobs,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Arnold’s crime spree began on March 17, 2020 at a Synovus Bank on 10th Avenue. Arnold slipped the teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied. The next day, March 18, Arnold entered a Wells Fargo Bank on Bradley Park Drive. Again he slipped the teller a demand note, and again the teller complied.

Arnold’s final robbery happened on March 21 at a Wells Fargo on Victory Drive. Also during this robbery, Arnold slipped the teller a demand note and the teller complied, but in this case, the teller told investigators Arnold intimated that he had a gun in his jacket.

The FBI joined Columbus Police in the investigation and on April 1 arrested Arnold. He then confessed to all three bank robberies. All three robberies were caught on surveillance video. Two witnesses from the March 21 robbery identified Arnold.

Arnold’s previous criminal record includes five felony convictions for theft, and felony convictions for robbery and escape.