COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man who committed several violent armed robberies with his stepbrother in 2021 by firing shots at innocent bystanders and holding numerous employees at gunpoint was sentenced to 259 months in prison on Tuesday.

27-year-old Janerio Jones received 259 months in prison along with three years of supervised release following his prison term by U.S. District Judge Clay Land announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia after he pled guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence on Dec. 20, 2022.

Jones’ co-defendant and stepbrother, 29-year-old Quentin Anderson, from Columbus, was also sentenced to 200 months in prison and three years of supervised release on June 14. Anderson pled guilty to one count of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit an offense on Feb. 24.

Based on court documents, Jones and Anderson robbed seven businesses in Columbus between Jan. 18, 2021, and Feb. 22, 2021. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Jan. 18, both defendants robbed Little Caesars, located on Buena Vista Road, and the Dollar General, located on Crystal Drive, within an hour and a half of each other. During the robbery at Little Caesars the cash register was removed and store employees had to take cover at the back of the store after realizing the defendants had a gun.

Both defendants attempted to remove the cash register at Dollar General but failed and decided to flee on foot. Four days after the robberies, on Jan. 22, Jones and Anderson robbed Forrest Road Package on Forrest Road. One of the defendants brandished a gun in the face of an employee while the other attempted to rob another employee at the back of the store. Both defendants also removed the cash register tray before leaving the store.

The next day on Jan. 23, both defendants robbed the owner of Jerry’s Food Mart on St. Mary’s Road at gunpoint. The robbers took the owner’s wallet, store merchandise, and cash. A couple of days later, on Jan. 27, both defendants robbed the owner of Super C Food Mart on Decatur Street at gunpoint. The owner refused and the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jones responded by firing a round at the cashier which struck a protective glass barrier separating the two.

As the defendants left the store, Jones fired another round toward the owner, which penetrated the protective glass, almost striking the owner. The store owner also fired a round from his own gun at the robbers. On Feb. 4, the defendants, along with another individual robbed the Quality Inn on Macon Road. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jones pointed his gun at the property owner’s head and stole money from the hotel’s safe and all three men fled on foot after taking the money.

On Feb. 22, around 8:53 p.m., Jones and Anderson robbed Marco’s Pizza on University Avenue. Jones fired his gun into the air as they entered the restaurant and demanded money. The robbers fled on foot with the stolen money. Following the incident, The U.S. Attorney’s Office says multiple Marco’s Pizza employees quit.

Anderson was detained on April 14, 2021, at a residence in Stockbridge, Georgia, and Jones was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021, at a motel in Forest Park, Georgia.

The FBI and the Columbus Police Department investigated Jones and Anderson’s case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.