COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man is sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted of child molestation, states Columbus Police Department (CPD).

According to CPD, Carl Creech, 31, was found guilty of three counts of child molestation by a Muscogee County Superior Court jury.

On June 7, 2023, Creech was sentenced to 60 years with 40 to serve in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender upon release, CPD says.

The Officers of CPD began investigating this incident involving child sexual abuse in November 2021.