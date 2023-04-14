COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus gang member is sentenced to five years in prison for illegally possessing firearms.

Attorney’s Office says that Bernard Shaw, 23, of Columbus, a member of the Zohannon criminal street gang was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 7 and was sentenced on April 13.

According to court documents, on April 24, 2022, Columbus Police Department (CPD) officers stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, Tyquerrius Ford, did not have a license and was detained. Shaw, who was a passenger got out of the car and fled the scene.

Officers found a loaded Glock Model 17 pistol with an extended 31-round magazine and a stolen Springfield XD semiautomatic pistol. Officers also found bags of marijuana, a scale and 100 small baggies.

On July 22, 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies and FBI agents located Shaw in Columbus. Officers found a loaded Del-Ton 5.56 semiautomatic rifle with two 30-round magazines taped together containing a total of 37 rounds in both magazines. Additionally, a brass catcher was mounted on the firearm. Shaw was arrested and his cell phone and rifle were seized.

Shaw has prior convictions in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Louisville, Kentucky, including theft and fleeing police. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.