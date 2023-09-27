COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – CPD announced a Columbus man was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and raping a female victim in 2015 after CPD investigators made a significant breakthrough in the cold case.

CPD says back on May 1, 2015, CPD officers responded to a report about a kidnapping a sexual assault that happened in Columbus. CPD investigators who took on the case learned that the victim was kidnapped at gunpoint by two suspects who stole her vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Despite all efforts from investigators, CPD. says the case eventually went cold. In April 2020, investigators obtained crucial new information concerning the case and the evidence led to the arrest of Desmine Hall and another suspect.

Both Hall and the other suspect were charged with the following:

Rape

Kidnapping

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by taking motor vehicle

According to CPD, Desmine Hall was recently found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison, with an additional five years to be served.