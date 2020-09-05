Columbus man shot, killed on Toney Drive late Friday night; police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Columbus police are investigating a Friday night shooting death of a Columbus man.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirms 30-year-old Lukas Brendon Boykin died of what appears to be a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Police say the incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 4, around 11:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a call for service in the 4800 block of Toney Drive where a young man was said to have been shot.

When officers arrived they discovered Boykin dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact Corporal Roy Green at (706) 225-4261 or at his email address of roygreen@columbusga.org.