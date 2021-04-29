Columbus member of Gangster Disciples pleads guilty in federal firearms case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man who is a known gang member has pleaded guilty in a firearms case in federal court.

According to officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Thursday, April 29, Jermichael Bellamy, 28, entered a guilty plea to one of count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bellamy was arrested on outstanding warrants in October 2020. Inside Bellamy’s vehicle, police found a loaded pistol and four loaded magazines, as well as cocaine and a digital scale, according to court documents.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said Bellamy’s case should serve as a warning to other criminals who disregard the law.

“Our office is working closely with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the most egregious offenders creating havoc in the Columbus community and bring them to justice,” said Leary.

Officials said Bellamy is a member of multiple gangs active in the Columbus area, including Alleyboy Gang and 852. He is also a validated member of the Gangster Disciples.

“Gang members like Bellamy continue to plague our communities even after being charged and convicted of serious crimes,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “That’s why federal law provides for serious prison time for criminals who refuse to learn from their mistakes and continue to possess firearms and endanger others.”

Bellamy faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine. There is no parole in the federal system.