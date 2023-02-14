COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus men were arrested on multiple charges relating to children’s sexual abuse after separate investigations were carried out by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The investigation of Frank Robbins Jr., 43, and Calvin Mitchum, 30, began when the GBI received cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes unit (CEACC) executed two search warrants. Digital forensic investigators looked at various electronic devices during these searches. This led to the arrests of Robbins and Mitchum.

Both Robbins and Mitchum were taken to the Muscogee County Jail. Robbins faces three counts of sexual exploitation of children and possession of child sexual abuse material, while Mitchum faces four counts of sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

These investigations are part of the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children task force — an effort created by the U.S. Department of Justice to identify those in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information on cases of child exploitation is asked to call the GBI’s CEACC unit at (404) 270-8870. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the “See Something, Send Something” app.