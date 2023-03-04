COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department responded to a Feb. 18 shooting at the Motel 6 off Victory Drive. The scene had multiple gunshot victims. Two weeks after the incident a third victim has been pronounced dead, turning the incident into a triple homicide.

On Saturday morning, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed 50-year-old Toya Carter died in the Piedmont ICU.

Carter had been shot in the neck when multiple shots rang out inside the motel room.

The same shooting left her husband and son dead as well, 54-year-old Michael Carter Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter Jr.

The Columbus Police Department has not named a suspect or motive in this case.