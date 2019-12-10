Police looking into possible connection between Sunday, Monday shooting deaths

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re learning more about a young man whose Monday night murder made him the 37th homicide of the year in Muscogee County.

Columbus Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Victoria Drive and Henson Avenue. Jaleel Merritt, 24, was killed during the incident.

Police are investigating the possible connection between Merritt’s homicide and the shooting death of Orlando Carter on Sunday afternoon along Huffman Drive in east Columbus, Maj. J.D. Hawk tells News 3.

Police say the Monday night shooting happened in the area of Victoria Drive and Henson Avenue around 10 p.m.

Officials say Merritt was shot multiple times, he later died at the hospital.

News 3 spoke with Merritt’s mother, who says she is devastated by the loss of her son.

Police have said Carter’s shooting was gang-related. Hawk said that police are investigating the possible gang connections to Merritt’s death.

According to Merrit’s mother, Pamela Merritt, he and Carter were friends.