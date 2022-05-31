COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was stabbed near the area of 1600 Lumpkin Road at around 12:23 a.m. on May 31, according to the Columbus Police Department.

A sergeant with the Columbus PD saw a man running, and upon approaching him, found that he had been stabbed multiple times.

The sergeant was then able to identify and locate the suspect — Seth Toro, 32. Toro was taken into custody and placed in the Muscogee County Jail.

Toro has been charged with Aggravated Assault. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1 at 8 a.m. in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with information pertaining to local crime is encouraged to anonymously call (706) 653-3188.