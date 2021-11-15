Columbus PD launches Citizens Self-Reporting Program, streamlining process of getting from call to call

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department launched a Citizen Self Reporting Program to allow citizens to report specific types of incidents themselves online. The program streamlines the police department’s ability to get from call to call and frees up officers to respond to emergencies.

“This program will be designed to file reports such as financial crimes, private property accident reports, damaged property, scams or maybe even to file some type of tip or information you wanted to relay to the Columbus Police Department. We believe this will give citizens other options in filing reports in a timely and efficient manner.” Lance Deaton, Support Services Deputy Chief

The full list of incidents is as follows:

Private property accident reports Scams Harassing phone calls/texts Identity crimes Accidents involving animals Damaged property (not in progress) Lost property Supplemental reports Financial crimes (not in progress) Tips and information Illegal Dumping

People interested in filing a report can do so by heading to the Columbus Police Department web page and clicking the link at the top of the page. Once the report has been filed and submitted, a temporary report number will be issued. The report will then be reviewed by a police officer.

This means that if a caller dials 911 and their incident falls into this category, they will be directed to take these steps. If the caller does not have access to a computer, a report writing officer will be able to take the report over the phone.

The police department is reminding people that this new online resource should not be used for in-progress crimes or emergencies. If you do need immediate assistance, dial 911 for an officer to respond.