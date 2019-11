Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department have confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue.

The shooting occurred around noon on Nov. 14, according Maj. J.D. Hawk.

One person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, Hawk said.

The shooting remains under investigation by CPD.

