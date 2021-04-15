Columbus Police arrest driver following deadly traffic crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a driver involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash on Sunday.

According to police, Cedrick Dent, Jr. has been arrested in connection to the death of Mary Carter.

(Cedric Dent, Jr.)

Police say Carter died following a crash at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Pembrook Drive. The crash happen on April 11 at 11:42 p.m.

At the time of the crash, Dent was traveling in one vehicle, while Carter was traveling as a passenger with her husband, Milton Carter in the second vehicle.

According to police, Dent ran away following the crash. He was captured by police a short time later.

All three were taken to the hospital after the crash. Carter died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the the crash, according to police.

Police say Dent was arrested following his release from the hospital on April 15.

Dent is being charged with Homicide by Vehicle 1st Degree, Hit and Run (Felony), and Reckless Driving.

Dent is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court on April 16 at 9:00 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Police Department Motor Squad at 706-225-4041 or email Corporal Dallas Willis ast dwillis@columbus.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).