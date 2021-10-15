Columbus Police: Arrest made in deadly May shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting from back in May.

According to police, Zajaliq Riley, age 20, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Devion Miley, age 20.

Police say Miley was found at 11:00 p.m. on May 8, 2021 on the ground in the parking lot at Midtown Shopping Center near Pita Street Food. He had been shot. Miley was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Midtown, where he died.

Riley is being charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and theft by taking, according to police.