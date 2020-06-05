Columbus Police arrest man on charges of multiple sex crimes against a child

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on multiple sex charges involving a child.
Police arrest Demetris Antonio Willis, age 24, Friday afternoon.
Willis is facing the following charges:
- Statutory Rape (2 Counts)
- Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (3 Counts)
- Aggravated Child Molestation (2 Counts)
- Sodomy (2 Counts)
- Child Molestation (2 Counts)
- Computer Pornography Child Exploitation Act (6 Counts)
Willis is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 8:00 a.m., with a reschedule date of Thursday at 9:00 a.m.