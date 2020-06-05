Columbus Police arrest man on charges of multiple sex crimes against a child

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - A late-night cross burning along an Interstate 85 overpass in east Alabama is being called a cowardly hate crime by local law enforcement. The Thursday night incident is now under investigation by the FBI, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says there's a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or group responsible for what is now being considered a felony hate crime.