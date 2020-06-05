Columbus Police arrest man on charges of multiple sex crimes against a child

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on multiple sex charges involving a child.

Police arrest Demetris Antonio Willis, age 24, Friday afternoon.

Willis is facing the following charges:

  • Statutory Rape (2 Counts)
  • Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (3 Counts)
  • Aggravated Child Molestation (2 Counts)
  • Sodomy (2 Counts)
  • Child Molestation (2 Counts)
  • Computer Pornography Child Exploitation Act (6 Counts)

Willis is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday at 8:00 a.m., with a reschedule date of Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

