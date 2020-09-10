Columbus Police arrest man on child molestation charges

COLUMBUS,Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on child molestation charges.
Terrance Smith, age 26, was arrested Thursday morning at 3 a.m. by the CPD Special Victims Unit.
Smith is charged with the following:
- Child Molestation (2 Counts)
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (F)
Smith is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Cournt on Friday at 9 a.m.
