Columbus Police arrest man on child molestation charges

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Terrance Smith)

COLUMBUS,Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a man on child molestation charges.

Terrance Smith, age 26, was arrested Thursday morning at 3 a.m. by the CPD Special Victims Unit.

Smith is charged with the following:

  • Child Molestation (2 Counts)
  • Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (F)

Smith is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Cournt on Friday at 9 a.m.

