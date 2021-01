COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit has arrested a man on child molestation charges.

According to police, Derrick Morris, age 32, has been charged with four counts of Felony Child Molestation.

Morris was taken into custody Wednesday morning at around 9:30 a.m. according to police.

Morris will be in Recorder’s Court Friday at 9:00 a.m.