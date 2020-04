OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) -- The man accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard last year is facing additional charges for allegedly biting a corrections officer at the jail he is being held in.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, has been charged with allegedly biting one officer on the leg after fighting with officers for refusing to enter his cell. He is charged with second degree assault.