Columbus Police arrest man on rape, child molestation charges

(Adebayo Adeniyi)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrested a man on multiple charges involving sex crimes against a child.

Adebayo Adeniyi, age 34, was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m.

Adeniyi is charged with the following:

  • Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act
  • Pandering (Felony)
  • Statutory Rape
  • Child Molestation
  • Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes

Adebayo is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

