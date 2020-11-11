Columbus Police arrest man on rape, child molestation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have arrested a man on multiple charges involving sex crimes against a child.

Adebayo Adeniyi, age 34, was taken into custody by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit on Tuesday afternoon at around 3:00 p.m.

Adeniyi is charged with the following:

Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act

Pandering (Felony)

Statutory Rape

Child Molestation

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes

Adebayo is scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.