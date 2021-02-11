Carmel shooting suspect faces involuntary manslaughter charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police arrested a suspect in connection with a Feb. 10 shooting on Carmel Drive, according to a press release.

Elijah Farral, 20, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of Sara Holtrop, 18.

At 7:25 p.m. on Feb. 10, police responded to a shooting call at 1270 Carmel Drive. There they discovered Holtrop on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot.

EMS arrived and transported Holtrop to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Holtrop died from her injuries in the hospital emergency room.

Farral’s arrest follows an investigation by CPD’s Homicide Unit.

Police said in the press release anyone with information about the case should contact Corporal Sherman Hayes at (706) 225-4268