COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested the man suspected of murdering John Allen Bishop at Olde Towne Drive on April 27, 2022.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Dante Williams was arrested at the scene of the shooting. He has been charged with murder.

His preliminary hearing will take place on April 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Corporal Robert Nicholas at (706) 225-4363, or the Homicide Line at (706) 225-3161. Corporal Nicholas can be contacted at robertnicholas@columbusga.org.