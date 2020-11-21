 

Columbus Police arrest suspect in weekend murder of teen

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(Lilmarcus Terell Ransom)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a weekend murder that claimed the life of a teen.

According to police, Lilmarcus Terell Ransom, age 20, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

Toombs was shot and killed on Sunday in the area of of Cusseta Road and Conner Road, according to police.

Police say Ransom was taken into custody on Friday. He has been charged with murder.

Additional arrests and charges are expected in Toombs’ death according to police.

Ransom is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the murder of Allen Toombs to call Sgt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or DKraus@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 49°

Saturday

74° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 74° 52°

Sunday

75° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 52°

Monday

68° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 68° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 51°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 73° 58°

Thursday

73° / 57°
Showers possible
Showers possible 50% 73° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

12 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

1 AM
Clear
0%
54°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
10%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
10%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

71°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories