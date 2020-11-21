Columbus Police arrest suspect in weekend murder of teen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a weekend murder that claimed the life of a teen.

According to police, Lilmarcus Terell Ransom, age 20, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

Toombs was shot and killed on Sunday in the area of of Cusseta Road and Conner Road, according to police.

Police say Ransom was taken into custody on Friday. He has been charged with murder.

Additional arrests and charges are expected in Toombs’ death according to police.

Ransom is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information about the murder of Allen Toombs to call Sgt. Jeff Kraus at 706-225-4374 or DKraus@columbusga.org.