COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police arrested two men in connection to armed robbery at a supermarket. They are identified as Christian Barajas, 21, and Caleb Summar, 27.

According to law enforcement, Columbus Police responded to a call from Piggly Wiggly 4900 block of River Road on March 11, 2023, at 11:51 p.m. Night manager Christian Barajas told officers that an armed male entered the business and got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police say The Violent Crimes Unit took lead on the case and got a search warrant for a location in Columbus. A substantial portion of the money was recovered along with other evidence of the robbery. On March 17, 2023, officers established a probable cause and arrested Barajas and Summar.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Cpl. R. Green at 706-225-4261 or roygreen@columbusga.org.