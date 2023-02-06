COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Saturday, around 3 p.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Floyd Road (Lucky Food Mart) to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm.

According to the Columbus Police Department, responding officers arrested two individuals on the following charges:

Devon Dozier:

Theft by Recieving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Marijauna

Juvenile:

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Officers also recovered a stolen Glock .45 and 385 grams of marijuana worth $3,850 during the investigation.