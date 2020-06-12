Columbus Police arrest woman on fraud charges, looking for second suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested one woman on fraud charges and is looking for a second suspect connected to the case.

(Cynthia Scott)

Police arrested Cynthia Scott, age 25, on Friday. Scott was taken into custody at the Comfort Inn on Macon Road.

Police say they were alerted to the fraudulent activities after being contacted by the victim’s wife who lives out of state. The woman told investigators their PayPal account credit card had just been used to book a room at the Comfort Inn. The two live in Maryland and have not been to Columbus.

(Jermaine McCoy)

Police went to the room at the Comfort Inn, where they found Cynthia Scott. Scott was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Further investigation led police to identify Jermaine McCoy, age 24, as the person who booked and paid for the room. Additonally, police say there are outstanding arrest warrants on McCoy for a similar case.

Anyone with information on McCoy should call the Columbus Police Department 706-653-3424 or 911.