COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested 3 and seized drugs and firearms on Friday, June 23.

According to CPD, its deputies teamed up with MCSD Police and CSU Police for a one-day detail. The operation resulted in the following:

86 investigative stops

3 arrest

4 guns

One Glock switch

29 citations

17 warning citations

395 grams of Marijuana

2 ecstasy tablets

CPS says it will remain proactive in crime reduction and work together to get the job done.