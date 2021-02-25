 

Columbus Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in wallet theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Do you know this person?

The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Division say the suspect pictured stole a wallet and used the victim’s bank card to make “several thousand dollars in fraudulent purchases,” according to a release.

The release asks for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, police ask you to contact Detective Stacica Miller at (706) 225-4314 or by email at smiller@columbusga.org.

Police say you can remain anonymous.

