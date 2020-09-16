Columbus Police asking for assistance in solving 2003 murder, looking for person “associated” with victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is seeking assistance in a 2003 murder. Police are trying to identify a person of interest associated with the victim.

On July 18, 2003 at around 10:15 a.m., Albert Woolfolk was found dead inside his home on Habersham Avenue.

Woolfolk was last seen alive on July 16, 2003, shortly before midnight. At the time, he was leaving Coach’s Corner Sports Café located at 3709 Gentian Boulevard.

Investigators say at the time, Woolfolk was in the company of two unknown black males and an unknown white male.

The white male last seen with Albert Woolfolk was described as:

25-28 years of age.

5-10 to 6-0 in height with a medium build.

clean shaven with a possible military styled haircut.

frequented Coach’s Corner Sports Cafe and Red Rider Lounge also located on Gentian Boulevard during 2003.

described as a heavy drinker with a violent temper who enjoyed playing pool.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who might have encountered a white male fitting this description anytime during 2000 to 2004.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Albert Woolfolk or information pertaining to this unknown white male are encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.

Please contact Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or StuartCarter@columbusga.org