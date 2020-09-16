Columbus Police asking for assistance in solving 2003 murder, looking for person “associated” with victim

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is seeking assistance in a 2003 murder. Police are trying to identify a person of interest associated with the victim.

On July 18, 2003 at around 10:15 a.m., Albert Woolfolk was found dead inside his home on Habersham Avenue.

Woolfolk was last seen alive on July 16, 2003, shortly before midnight. At the time, he was leaving Coach’s Corner Sports Café located at 3709 Gentian Boulevard.

Investigators say at the time, Woolfolk was in the company of two unknown black males and an unknown white male.

  The white male last seen with Albert Woolfolk was described as:

  • 25-28 years of age.
  •  5-10 to 6-0 in height with a medium build.
  •  clean shaven with a possible military styled haircut.
  •  frequented Coach’s Corner Sports Cafe and Red Rider Lounge also located on Gentian Boulevard during 2003.
  • described as a heavy drinker with a violent temper who enjoyed playing pool.

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who might have encountered a white male fitting this description anytime during 2000 to 2004.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Albert Woolfolk or information pertaining to this unknown white male are encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department.

Please contact Detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or StuartCarter@columbusga.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

68° / 67°
Periods of heavy rain and windy
Periods of heavy rain and windy 100% 68° 67°

Thursday

77° / 68°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 90% 77° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 84° 68°

Saturday

72° / 58°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 72° 58°

Sunday

72° / 57°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 72° 57°

Monday

73° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 73° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 56°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
68°

69°

8 PM
Rain/Wind
100%
69°

70°

9 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

10 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

70°

11 PM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
70°

71°

12 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

71°

1 AM
Heavy Rain/Wind
100%
71°

72°

2 AM
Heavy Rain
100%
72°

72°

3 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

4 AM
Rain
100%
72°

72°

5 AM
Rain
100%
72°

73°

6 AM
Rain
90%
73°

73°

7 AM
Rain
90%
73°

72°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

72°

9 AM
Light Rain
70%
72°

73°

10 AM
Light Rain
60%
73°

73°

11 AM
Showers
50%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
50%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
50%
76°

77°

3 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

4 PM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

5 PM
Showers
40%
77°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories