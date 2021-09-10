Columbus Police asking for information about Carver Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking anyone who has information about a deadly shooting that happened last month at Carver Park to come forward.

Police say Andrea Ellis was killed in the shooting and two other people, one of them a three-year-old child, were injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened on August 21, 2021, at Carver Park, located at 6665 Hunter Road.

According to police, Ellis was hospitalized after being shot, and on Aug. 25, she died as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this investigation should contact Detective LaBrandon Lockhart or Detective Michael O’Keefe at 706-225-4304 or email at Llockhart@columbusga.org or Mokeefe@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637

(CRIMES).