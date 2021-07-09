Columbus Police asking for the public’s help identifying fraud suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a fraud case.

According to investigators with the CPD Financial Crimes Division, the suspect was engaged in a scam in which a large amount of money was stolen.

Anyone with information about this person should contact Detective B. Dobbins at 706-225-4271 or email at bdobbins@columbusga.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

