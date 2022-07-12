COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be connected to a prior shooting on North Lumpkin Rd.

Officers were dispatched to the incident at Big Cat gas station on July 11 at 1:30 p.m. It was determined that a male victim was shot and then transported to Piedmont Hospital.

Investigators with the Robbery and Assault unit are now asking for help in identifying the following man.

He may have been in a white four door sedan, possibly a Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant J. Bailey at (706) 225-4342, or email him at JBailey@columbusga.org. The Robbery and Assault Unit can be contacted at (706) 225-3400.