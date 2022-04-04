COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Officials with the Columbus Police Department say they are aware of social media posts connected to a recent deadly shooting.

The social media posts in question concern a triple shooting that happened last week on Staunton Drive, in which a teenage girl was killed.

According to police, Markayla Kalleah Marshall, was shot and killed on March 31, 2022, at Primus King Park, located at 1421 Staunton Drive.

The teenage girl was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital a short time later.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please call the homicide line at (706) 225-3161 or contact Corporal Kevin Baldwin at (706) 225-4337. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call (706) 653-3188.