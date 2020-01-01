Columbus Police charge two local teens with murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local teenager has been charged with murder and booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

17-year-old Dequarius Richardson was charged with Possession of a Gun or Knife in the Commission of a Crime and Murder.

Columbus Police Department Major J.D. Hawk confirmed to News 3 that two suspects were charged in relation to the murder of Javante Johnson in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The second suspect is a juvenile, and their identity will not be released at this time, but they were charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime.