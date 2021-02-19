Columbus Police Chief: Memo warning of gang retaliation violence real, department beefing up patrols amid possible threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police have confirmed that an internal bulletin circulating on social media about potential gang retaliation threats in the city this weekend was issued by its department.

The CPD Bulletin warning of potential gang retaliations

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon tells News 3 his department issued the bulletin to its officers, but has not verified the threat.

The memo, dated Feb. 17, 2021 and updated Feb. 18, warns that multiple public locations in Columbus could be targets as a result of a shooting at a barbershop on South Lumpkin Road on Feb. 11 that left one man dead. The victim was later identified as Derico Prichard, age 37.

The police memo says the potential shooting(s) could happen on Feb. 20, between 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. Locations that have been confirmed as potential targets include Hollywood Connection, Launch, Sky Zone, Stars and Strikes, Bowlero, and local movie theaters.

Blackmon tells News 3 that there will be an increased police presence this weekend as a result of those threats.