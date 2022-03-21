COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On March 19, 2022, the Columbus Police Department conducted a crime suppression detail that focused on “hot spots” in Columbus, Georgia, according to a news release.

The police department identified the locations are associated with drug activity, extreme crime, gang activity, and illegal firearms.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested the following three suspects:

Franco Deangelo Gate is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of a police officer.

Ceasar Cedeno Jones is charged with trafficking over 37 grams of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects. Additionally, Jones is charged with open container and several traffic-related offenses.

Marcus Parnell Rutherford is charged with trafficking over 37 grams of cocaine, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Rutherford is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and open container.

During the operation, officers confiscated marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, and two firearms.