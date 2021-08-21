Columbus Police confirm three people shot near Forrest Road and Carver Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police confirm three people were shot with non life-threatening injuries near Forrest Road and Carver Park this Saturday evening.

Columbus Police responded to a call in reference to a shooting around 6:35 p.m. near Forrest Rd.

Upon arrival, police discovered three victims suffering gun shot wounds. The victims told police they were shot inside Carver Park.

After further investigation, police found multiple cars with bullet holes inside the park.

Columbus Police stated there is no one in custody in relation to this shooting as the investigation is on-going.

WRBL News 3 will bring you more information as it comes into our newsroom.